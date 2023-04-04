EPIC TIMING. Federal Appeals Court Awards Trump Additional $122,000 in Attorney Fees From Stormy Daniels

The timing on this order is legendary.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday awarded Trump an additional $121,962.56 in attorney fees from porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford.

This is in addition to the $500,000 Stormy already owes Trump for her baseless defamation case against the former president.

The order came down from the federal appeals court just as Trump left court for his arraignment on charges stemming from so-called ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

“Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels.” attorney Harmeet Dhillon said with the order attached to her tweet.

