Clot Shot Does NOT Contain mRNA Covid Vaccine BIOWEAPON 100% SYNTHETIC, NOT BIOLOGICAL

Stew Peters Show





April 20, 2023





Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger is back to talk about her experience working at the W.H.O. and their intricate role in Covid tyranny.

Anthony Fauci received an email on March 16, 2020 from Michael Liu telling him to “Lock down the world, now.”

One aspect of the Covid-19 narrative is that essentially the entire world was infected by the “virus” at the same time.

Medically it is not possible for a virus to spread all over the world in the amount of time the first cases were reported in China.

Autopsies were forbidden to keep analysts from verifying people were dying from a respiratory virus.

There is overwhelming evidence that 5G radiation can kill and cause people to become sick.

Dr. Charles Morgan, who has undergirded much of Dr. Stuckelberger's research, claims graphene oxide and other nanotech has been used to take control of a surgeon’s hand to perform surgeries for inexperienced doctors.

This new technology combined with AI will enable mind control and predictive programming to become even more dangerous for humanity.

The W.H.O. has produced at least 3 documents on gene editing and in order to do this they need to collect data.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jgwxq-clot-shot-does-not-contain-mrna-covid-vaccine-bioweapon-100-synthetic-not-b.html



