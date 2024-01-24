How the Modern Gospel Contradicts the Bible

The modern gospel that is popular in churches contradicts the Bible on all 6 of the foundational doctrines (called "milk" doctrines) mentioned in Hebrews 6:1,2. See how those fundamental truths are twisted and perverted to fit into the "make it easy to get your ticket to heaven" message of the modern evangelical church. They also contradict Paul's admonition of "Let us go on unto perfection" by saying that is not a possibility so they are contradicting 7 fundamental truths.
