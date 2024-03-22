In Israel, They Propose to Demolish the Legendary Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Sake of Jewish Rituals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The American CBS TV channel reminds that for the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque must be demolished and a red cow sacrifice ceremony must be performed:
"The ceremony should take place here on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the place where the Temple of the Lord stood, but something else stands in its place...Al-Aqsa Mosque."
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/