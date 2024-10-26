Is NATO Preparing a False Flag Attack to Blame on Iran?

Operation Gladio is a NATO-backed project to carry out false flag attacks in the name of "Islamic terrorists". The existence of Gladio was confirmed and admitted by the Italian government in 1990, after a judge, Felice Casson, discovered the network in the course of his investigations into right-wing terrorism. Italian prime minister Giulio Andreotti admitted Gladio’s existence but tried to minimize its significance.





Gladio and its “stay-behind” networks may be one of the most historically “accepted” or “confirmed” examples of false-flag terrorism. The documentation, the resolutions, confessions, and convictions all confirm that Gladio is much more than the media or government would have you believe—a mere “conspiracy theory.”





Gladio B - The Battle for Eurasia - James Corbett

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1eG0XV8OVkRy/





The Secret War - Gladio and the Battle for Eurasia - James Corbett

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjXwvvwoemKk/





Operation Gladio - 1992 (Full Documentary)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CPT6Hp3hBfWC/





NATO Launches Operation Gladio C

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAO0dAM3IDmR/





Operation Gladio - False Flag Terrorism BBC Timewatch (1992)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2YX9u3e47Nig/





The Secret War: Gladio and the Battle for Eurasia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/w1yB0zuhpwn3/





Operation Gladio - NATO's Secret Armies (2009)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UKQWZAggW5FN/





42 Admitted False Flag Attacks

https://washingtonsblog.com/42-admitted-false-flag-attacks/

