BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is NATO Preparing a False Flag Attack to Blame on Iran?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
172 views • 7 months ago

Operation Gladio is a NATO-backed project to carry out false flag attacks in the name of "Islamic terrorists". The existence of Gladio was confirmed and admitted by the Italian government in 1990, after a judge, Felice Casson, discovered the network in the course of his investigations into right-wing terrorism. Italian prime minister Giulio Andreotti admitted Gladio’s existence but tried to minimize its significance.


Gladio and its “stay-behind” networks may be one of the most historically “accepted” or “confirmed” examples of false-flag terrorism. The documentation, the resolutions, confessions, and convictions all confirm that Gladio is much more than the media or government would have you believe—a mere “conspiracy theory.”


Gladio B - The Battle for Eurasia - James Corbett

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1eG0XV8OVkRy/


The Secret War - Gladio and the Battle for Eurasia - James Corbett

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjXwvvwoemKk/


Operation Gladio - 1992 (Full Documentary)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CPT6Hp3hBfWC/


NATO Launches Operation Gladio C

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAO0dAM3IDmR/


Operation Gladio - False Flag Terrorism BBC Timewatch (1992)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2YX9u3e47Nig/


The Secret War: Gladio and the Battle for Eurasia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/w1yB0zuhpwn3/


Operation Gladio - NATO's Secret Armies (2009)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UKQWZAggW5FN/


42 Admitted False Flag Attacks

https://washingtonsblog.com/42-admitted-false-flag-attacks/

Mirrored - MediaGiant


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranfalse flagisraelnato
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy