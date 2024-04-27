USA Take Down Plan - Will You Stop It?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA Take Down plan was put into motion in 1812 and has been accelerating ever since. You know who is behind it. Will anyone stop the demise? All the Politicians and Corporations are in the Elite pockets. All up to everyone else. It starts at the local level and in your home. Build out from there. Yes, it's a painful process and will take time.