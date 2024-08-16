CTP (S2E61, 20240817) Democrat (aka: #CommieFasciSocies blend) Hate BTS/SP Video

CTP S2E61 NOTES ( listen (Sat Aug 17 2024 and thereafter)

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E661) "Democrat (aka: #CommieFaciSocies blend) HATE"

Buckle-up for this fast paced, very furious - despite title, multi-faceted - episode. Here-in I breakdown the details of past, present, potential future, since too many fellow Americans know no History; how/why today's Left and Democrat Party indeed #CommieFasciSocies blend (this is not 1930's, and sadly people know little History for context between the then and the now) like Socialized-Medicine (that is about control by Govt over people, not really a Health-Care issue (coercion/extortion to toe-the-line of Deep-State that would control your "coverage" or your Family doesn't get medicine or procedures they need)); and the whole HATE part (especially disdain from Leftists toward those AWAKENED from Leftist WOKE stupor, and did Walk Away from Fascicrats/CommieFasciSocies blend Party), ties together with still Left Slavery mindset (controlling others, and you will LIKE (like Klaus Schwab of WEF (just one NWO Leftist group) let out of the bag and admitted their goals out-loud) what little they decide to let you have in return); as well as interlace other sub-topics in-part: Parental Rights, Freedom of Religion (not from it), Freedom of Association (cannot dictate I advocate for you), Individual Rights under Constitution not forced Collectivism, Gun Rights, Private Property Rights (including what you can do with your own earned monies), UniParty dodge than DeepState actors (regardless of Party) focus, etc., from prior Shows that relate it all together. Tune-in to find out how Larry Elder, Dennis Prager, Brandon Straka, and Candace Owens, factor into the episode.

Transcript Bonus: A Republic If You Can Keep It