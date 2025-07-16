Because Voluntary Extermination is a Thing: Israel-Gaza w/ Award Winning Journalist James Robins

Purchase James Robins book “Blowing Up Everything is Beautiful” at https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/arcade-publishing/9781648211553/blowing-up-everything-is-beautiful/

Award-winning journalist James Robins joins the show to share his deeply researched and emotionally searing investigation into the war in Gaza. With chilling precision and unflinching honesty, Robins lays out how the destruction and siege of Gaza has unfolded in full view of the world—enabled by the silence and complicity of the most powerful governments on Earth.





Quoting Israeli officials who openly declared the intent to “flatten everything,” Robins asks the hard question: What happens when international law fails the very people it was created to protect?

-

In this conversation, Robins brings the sharp eye of a forensic journalist and the moral clarity of a prosecutor. Together, we challenge dominant narratives, examine the Western media’s role in shaping public perception, and confront the legal, moral, and human consequences of global inaction.

-

Follow James Robins on his Substack @ https://thedreadnought.news

Purchase his book “Blowing Up Everything is Beautiful” at https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/arcade-publishing/9781648211553/blowing-up-everything-is-beautiful/

