Holding Big Pharma ACCOUNTABLE: J & J To Pay Victims 8.9 Billion For Cancer Causing Baby Powder
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
194 views • 04/11/2023

Don’t listen to people who say Big Pharma cannot be held to account for their crimes.
Foster Coulson is here to break down the lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.
J&J knew as early as 1971 their baby powder contained asbestos.
Johnson & Johnson products cause illnesses from the day you are born and they profit off people their entire lives.
Their products have given women ovarian cancer and deadly mesothelioma.
How can it get any more evil than to knowingly poison babies?
Mega corporations in America consistently have their divisions claim bankruptcy to avoid paying settlement money owed to victims.
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

