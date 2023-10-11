BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Holy Moly - what a recap of current events in Israel and Gaza - Don't forget Netanyahooooo - Mr Howdy Doody - Teflon Man - is guilty of letting Hamas in to slaughter Jews and foreign Nationals
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
62 views • 10/11/2023

Oh Man this is an action packed snippet .  So how many hundreds of thousands will this Jack Ass kill in Gaza in his ethnic  cleansing operation.  So they have shut off the water, food, medicine and electricity in the Gaza Strip and the people are trapped with no where to go. What an Asshole he is for doing this.  BEEEEE BEEEEE is a Criminal.  They say he planted a nuclear bomb off Japan to cause the tidal wave that destroyed Fukishima.  Now this makes more sense  of what he is capable of.  He is full Cabal. 
Do you remember when he was kissing up to Trump when he relocated our Embassy to Jerusulem ?  I almost puked he was such a little Kiss Ass.  I wonder what Trump thinks of him now ?  I know what I think of him - Cabal Traitor Killer of Jews

