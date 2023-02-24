Epstein/Clinton Connection COVER-UP! Clinton Advisor 'ARKANCIDED', Found SHOT Hanging In Tree

Another Clinton associate death has been inexplicably declared a suicide!

Deanna Lorraine is here to talk about the mysterious death of Mark Middleton who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.

Arkansas police have declared the death a suicide.

However, Middleton was found with a gunshot wound in his chest while hanging from a tree.

The gun used in the shooting was never recovered!

The number of people who are connected to the Clinton family and have died suspiciously is over 200.

There is a greater chance of dying from knowing the Clintons than dying from Covd-19!

Environmental scientists recently died in a plane crash after taking off from the Bill and Hilary Clinton airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The scientists were on their way to investigate the chemical burn that started Monday in Ohio.

