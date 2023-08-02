Who is Africa’s Youngest President Ibrahim Traore? - Syriana Analaysis, Aug 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video from 'Syriana Analysis' on YouTube, from Aug 2nd.
Burkina Faso’s 35-year-old President Ibrahim Traore wants to liberate the continent from French colonialism.
Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist #KevorkAlmassian. As a geopolitical expert, Almassian aims to provide educational content critical to the mainstream media and establishment narratives.