Breaking News: Vehicle Theft Rates at Record High in US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Wire reports, according to an analysis released Wednesday, vehicle thefts in the United States surpassed one million for the first time since 2008. Based on an analysis of National Crime Information Center data by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the metric increased by 7% between 2021 and 2022.