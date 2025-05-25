#LONDONISTAN continues apace, predicted by VfB back in 2008: Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty





http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyLies

http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyBS





You forgot to mention the Rotherham grooming gangs and British Governments refusal to launch an enquiry into the national phenomenon ! 😳





OG video too small to post; verbiage follows:





#Multiculturalism #IdentityCrisis #Rotherham

Rotherham inaugurates Rukhsana Ismail as mayor: another Muslim figure rises to power in the UK





This week, the British town of Rotherham officially swore in its new mayor, Rukhsana Ismail—another Muslim leader rising to local power in what mainstream media hails as a triumph of inclusion and diversity. However, among conservative sectors, this appointment has sparked concern and debate about whether such political shifts truly reflect the people’s will or are part of a top-down multicultural agenda.





Ismail, a long-time member of the Rotherham Council, joins a growing wave of Muslim politicians assuming high office across UK cities. Her rise comes in a town that, in recent years, has been marked by serious controversies—most notably, high-profile abuse scandals—and by a growing disconnect between political elites and the native population.





In her inaugural speech, Ismail emphasized “unity, diversity, and community”—buzzwords increasingly common in official addresses. Yet for many critics, these terms veil the gradual replacement of traditional British values by a multicultural framework that has not always proven cohesive or effective.





While progressives across the spectrum seek to exclude the spiritual reality from culture and politics, Islam is actively advancing to fill that void with its false religion and flawed worldview. This ideology, which rejects individual liberty—the cornerstone of Western civilization—seeks to dominate the spiritual and political vacuum left by a Europe that has forsaken its Judeo-Christian roots. In its quest for moral neutrality, progressivism has yielded ground to a movement with a clear and unapologetic agenda.





As the UK faces mounting challenges in social cohesion, crime, and the expansion of parallel communities with values alien to the host country, the rise of figures like Ismail highlights a widening gap between ruling elites and the native public. In Rotherham specifically, recent community tensions—largely ignored by the media—continue to trouble many.





The political ascent of leaders with strong religious or cultural ties raises legitimate concerns about fair governance. Will Ismail represent all Rotherham citizens equally, or will she favor the communities with which she identifies? These are questions that must be asked, especially in a European context where cultural Islamization is advancing unchecked in many regions.





While the media celebrate this appointment as a sign of progress, many critical British citizens observe with caution. This administration must now prove, through tangible action, its dedication to democratic values, the rule of law, and equitable representation.





Rukhsana Ismail’s Mayoral Appointment Sparks Debate On Identity, Inclusion, And UK Politics | Watch





Rukhsana Ismail’s appointment as Rotherham’s ceremonial mayor has sparked national conversation around representation, inclusion, and identity politics in the UK. While seen by many as a milestone for diversity, her selection drew polarized reactions due to the town’s past grooming scandals, despite no connection to her. Ismail joins a modest but growing group of Muslim political figures navigating increased visibility, political scrutiny, and shifting voter sentiments—especially as Labour faces backlash in Muslim communities over its Gaza stance. This story explores the complex intersection of identity, politics, and demographic change in modern Britain.





#etnow #internationalnews #timesnews #newsworld #ukpolitics #muslimleaders #rotherham





control your money with economic times now.





YouTube Channel - / @etnow





Subscribe To ET Now For Latest Updates On Stocks Market News , Business News, Company News, IPO & More | https://bit.ly/SubscribeToETNow





Subscribe Now To Our Network Channels :-

ET Now Swadesh: / etnowswadesh

Times Now: http://goo.gl/U9ibPb









Social Media Links :-

Twitter - http://goo.gl/hA0vDt

Facebook - http://goo.gl/5Lr4mC





Website - https://www.etnownews.com





Follow us on Google News for latest updates

ET Now: https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEV1YwYm05M

Times Now Navbharat: https://bit.ly/3zDaKJo

Times Now : https://bit.ly/3CyrrYg

Zoom: https://bit.ly/3CEK0dv





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ux74J1l244 [thanks to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-7SrtOeDzU 🎞]