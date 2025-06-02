South Africa: Why It Matters - One On One with Rob Hersov | Episode 19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(00:00) - ANC Responsible for South Africa's Crime Rates
(06:03) - South Africa's Genocide and Expropriation
(17:57) - South Africa's Political Corruption and Dysfunction
(34:42) - Challenges and Hope for South Africa
(50:03) - South Africa's Complexity and Potential
Lara Logan talks to outspoken South African billionaire, Rob Hersov, about the murder of white farmers and a way forward for this embattled nation after the global spotlight cast by President Donald Trump.
Support our show by donating here:
Paid partnerships:
CHOQ Premium Natural Supplements
Get 17.76% off your subscription
Patriot Mobile
America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider
Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA
https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara
or call 972-PATRIOT
Equipping The Persecuted
Donate to save Christians in Nigeria from persecution
https://equippingthepersecuted.org/
Subscribe to Lara on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial
Follow Lara Logan on X:
Follow Rob Hersov on X:
#SouthAfrica #southafricapolitics #africannationalcongress #southafricans #expropriation #RobHersov #LaraLogan
All music licensed via Artlist.io