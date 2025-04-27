BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - April 27 2025 2PM GMT
86 views • 4 months ago

April 27, 2025


rt.com






A potential path to peace. Vladimir Putin welcomes Donald Trump's special envoy to Moscow, saying Russia's ready to negotiate with Ukraine without any preconditions. It's a strategic partnership. Russia's top general says DPRK troop have taken a pivotal role in liberating the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces. A handshake that made history. 80 years ago, Soviet and American soldiers greeted each other at the Elbe River marking a pivotal moment in WW2, we hear about it first hand from a veteran who was there.






RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.




This video was made with linuxmint.


Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/




Brighteon is the worst website I have ever dealt with as far as uploading videos and the technical support is useless, I'm tired of a video taking 4, 5, 10 attempts to upload when other websites upload a video seamlessly on one attempt, so why not visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching. Gene Easley aka thedeadgene




https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/


https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley


https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5


https://rumble.com/c/c-894515


https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

Keywords
newsrussiart
