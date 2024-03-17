Aaron Bushnell's Protest Reflects A Much Deeper Crisis In the US Military

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BreakThrough News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSPiEQ9_zzc
28 Feb 2024
Millions of people are celebrating Aaron Bushnell as a hero for his protest outside of the Israeli embassy.
His protest also reflects a growing crisis within the US military.
BT's Kei Pritsker explains the military recruitment crisis and the potential mutiny within its ranks.