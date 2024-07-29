BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E311 Parash 042 Matot Bmidbar Num
E311 Parash 042 Matot B’midbar (Num) 30:2–32:42

Num 30:1 Then Moshe spoke to the heads of the tribes of the people of Isra'el. He said, "Here is what Adonai has ordered: Num 30:2 when a man makes a vow to Adonai or formally obligates himself by swearing an oath, he is not to break his word but is to do everything he said he would do.


The main focus of the Parash is vows and the order of the biblical family. The other focus of this Parash is responsibility of the men. This certainly is not being taught in our diverse culture of hating God.


 WWW.BGMCTV.ORG

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
