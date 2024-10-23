© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DJT’s First Campaign Manager Breaks Down The Current State Of The Presidential Race
* Paul Manafort went to prison for managing President Trump’s campaign.
* He’s out now, just in time to see Donald Trump elected again.
* He’s thrilled about it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 October 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-paul-manafort
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1849209477263769974