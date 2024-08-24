Prepping the Fall Garden 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I spent most of the week prepping my fall-winter garden, planting cabbages, turnips and swiss chard. I was also gifted some sweet corn-on-the-cob that I’ve cut and frozen for winter months.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll