Who Owns America? Are We in Word War 3? Could Follow Israel's Conquest of Gaza and Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Word War 3 Could Follow Israel's Conquest of Gaza and Ukraine (with America's Help of Course) | Who Owns America Now? In this episode, we explore the rapidly escalating conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, analyzing the war between Israel and Hamas and the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine. We discuss the role of key global figures, including Donald Trump, and what their involvement means for the potential of World War 3. As tensions rise globally, we break down the complex geopolitical dynamics and the possible consequences for the world.