X22 REPORT Ep. 3140a - Andrew Jackson Was Right, The People See It Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3140a - August 15, 2023
Andrew Jackson Was Right, The People See It Now
China is not release unemployment numbers, can anyone say coverup. The people are starting to recognize that the [CB] enslaves them in the long run. Andrew Jackson was right when he was talking to the bankers, they are a den of thieves. Trump is following in the footsteps of Andrew Jackson.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!