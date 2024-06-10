BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America's Future: Why Today's Youth Hate Their Own Country | Maverick News Special with Rick Walker
Maverick News
Maverick News
30 followers
Follow
26 views • 11 months ago

Maverick News LIVE with Rick Walker:


Amercia's Future In Question as we head into a Global Revolution.

A special Maverick News broadcast featuring a conversation with URMOMMA an new generation online social media streamer who is growing in popularity with young adults. What does she see for the future of America and the West? This candid live interview hosted by journalist Rick Walker, will touch on key issues in GAZA, Ukraine, The Economy, and explore the huge new generation gap that has lead to unprecedented cultural and political divisions within all western countries, especially the United States and Canada.


Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com


Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com


Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

Maverick News: Freedom Reporters



newsinfowarsisraelhamas
