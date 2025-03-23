BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DRONES, JUDGMENT, AND CURSES FROM LABORATORIES
End the global reset
End the global reset
80 followers
69 views • 5 months ago

just for the people know one of the videos about a church being destroyed was over a year ago. Churches have been destroyed over the last 4 years like never before. why do you think that might be? is it judgment being sent because a certain abominations taking place? and what is it about the drones? are they fallen angels? or can they possibly be true angels? I think we need to slow down before making a declaration on that one before we ask about it. some of these wheels within a wheel might very well be the good guys. I just thought I would bring a couple of things up

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
