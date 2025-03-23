DRONES, JUDGMENT, AND CURSES FROM LABORATORIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
just for the people know one of the videos about a church being destroyed was over a year ago. Churches have been destroyed over the last 4 years like never before. why do you think that might be? is it judgment being sent because a certain abominations taking place? and what is it about the drones? are they fallen angels? or can they possibly be true angels? I think we need to slow down before making a declaration on that one before we ask about it. some of these wheels within a wheel might very well be the good guys. I just thought I would bring a couple of things up
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]