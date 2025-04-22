BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1039 WALKING WITH GOD IS YOUR CHOICE ALONE
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1039 WALKING WITH GOD IS YOUR CHOICE ALONE


BIBLE: Yochanan (Jn) 14: 15 YESHUA said I AM the way, truth and life


SYNOPSIS: Each year at this time all need to reevaluate you status with ELOHIM. There are 3 stages of redemption, do you know them? All of us have sin and each person must confront their own sin. That is what this week of matzah is all about. Look at the way your life is, does it line up with ELOHIM? Truth have you seen ELOHIM’S truth…everyone has. Now do you know the truth and make it your life? How you walk with ELOHIM is your choice alone.


VERSES: Yochanan (Jn) 14: 15 YESHUA said I AM the way, truth and life. Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:13-14 confirmation of the 3 stages of redemption. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:37-38 everyone is on the road to redemption. Sh’mot (Ex) 13:21-22 do you follow your KING. Mattiyahu (Mat) 4:18-22 follow HIM with your brother. Mattiyahu 9:9 he is alone and he must make a life altering decision alone. Mattiyahu (Mat) 19:16-22 everyone has riches to leave behind. Sh’mot (Ex) 14:10-14 learning this new way to live. Sh’mot (Ex) 20:1-2 a new way of living your life, the choice is yours. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:19-20 talmidim of goyim. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 42:3-4 they wait for what. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 56:4-7 choices.


politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
