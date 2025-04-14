© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biblical Health #64: No Jewish Passover; No Christian Passover Or Feast of Unleavened bread...
There are two distinct holiday on the Jewish Biblical Calenday in the Aviv/Spring Mood. 1st Is Passover which is the day you sacrifice the lamb between the two evenings. and, 2nd The 7 Day Feast of Unleavened Bread. The Jews never celebrate Passover or have any blood for the Lintel and Doorposts. The Christians make up a new holiday called Easter which is not in the bible but rather in the Pagan History of the Church...
