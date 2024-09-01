A Ukrainian drone crashed near residential buildings in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region.

All services are working at the scene, information about victims and damage is being clarified.

Judging by the photos from eyewitnesses, there is no serious damage to private homes.

Adding:

❗️27 enemy drones intercepted and destroyed over Bryansk region overnight — governor

Also:

The Russian Defense Ministry reports a massive drone attack tonight - 158 drones were shot down.

46 UAVs were shot down over the Kursk region, 34 over the Bryansk region, 28 over the Voronezh region, 14 over the Belgorod region, eight over the Ryazan region, two over Moscow, seven over the Moscow region, five over the Kaluga region, four over the Lipetsk region, three over the Tula region, two drones each over the Tambov and Smolensk regions, and one each over the Oryol, Tver and Ivanovo regions.

As previously reported, one of the drones' targets was the Moscow Oil Refinery (next video). There is a fire at the plant, but its scale is said to be small. The plant is being extinguished from helicopters.

Drones also hit the Konakovskaya State District Power Plant in the Tver Region, and were reportedly shot down as they approached the Kashira Hydroelectric Power Plant (Moscow Region).







