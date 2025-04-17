Freezing & Fermenting: Low-Tech Food Preservation for Resilience

Tired of relying on fragile tech to preserve food? Embrace low-tech resilience with freezing and fermenting! Freezing hack: Use small freezers + rotate stock. Pack empty space with water jugs for “thermal mass” to keep food frozen longer during outages (solar backup helps too!).





Ferment like a pro: Chop bok choy, add saltwater in a mason jar, let nature’s microbes work magic! No fancy gear—just air, time, and a loose lid. “Four-year-old fermented cabbage? Still edible!





#LowTechLiving #FermentationNation #ResilientFood #PreserveTheHarvest #SolarPoweredKitchen





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport