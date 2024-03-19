Standing Together with Jeffery Prather

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americans are beginning to wake up to the reality that our constitutional republic is under existential threat. We are under siege by evil forces whose goal is to reduce our population and control us into servitude. We must come together from the grassroots level with strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity that begins with morality and spirituality. Jeffrey Prather eloquently describes how we can come together.