Rense & Erica - BioWeapon Suffering Worsens 8Dec23
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
1
117 views • 12/10/2023

This is basically an intelligence briefing assembled to show past, present, future. In the pictures, you'll see many things; including, deflation dropping commodity prices into Martin Armstrong's May 7, 2024 target date.

Cases of 'Turbo' CJD Growing And Human BioWeapon Suffering Worsens--December 8, 2023--The Jeff and Erica Research Hour--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on December 8, 2023, 2023--For more programs: www.rense.com

Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/

200 pictures/memes from: Jeff Rense, Henry Makow, Jim Stone (old info), etc.

medicalrenseerica
