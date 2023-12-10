Rense & Erica - BioWeapon Suffering Worsens 8Dec23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is basically an intelligence briefing assembled to show past, present, future. In the pictures, you'll see many things; including, deflation dropping commodity prices into Martin Armstrong's May 7, 2024 target date.
Cases of 'Turbo' CJD Growing And Human BioWeapon Suffering Worsens--December 8, 2023--The Jeff and Erica Research Hour--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on December 8, 2023, 2023--For more programs: www.rense.com
Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/
200 pictures/memes from: Jeff Rense, Henry Makow, Jim Stone (old info), etc.