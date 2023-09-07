BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Terry Webb: The Love of God
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
162 followers
Follow
5 views • 09/07/2023

More about our annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference


Watch the Conference Live or Later:


Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBerea...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/content...

In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts


Terry Webb has been involved in ministry with Calvary Chapel for over 40 years. After committing his life to Christ he served as a youth pastor at Raul Ries’ church in West Covina, CA. Upon moving to Bend, OR in 1992, he started a home bible study with a handful of high school and college-aged students. As the Lord grew the small church through various school buildings and merged with other Calvary-affiliated churches, God opened the door and gave Terry the opportunity to become the senior pastor of what is now Calvary Chapel Bend. He continues to faithfully teach the Bible verse by verse and now oversees the new Calvary Bend Academy K-5 school located at Calvary Chapel Bend.


Calvary Chapel Bend’s website: www.ccbend.com


Videos will also be posted on these platforms:


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall


Join us on Social Media:


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

conferencethe bereancall bile
