BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ominous! Trump on Iran, Daniel 8 and the Blood Moon Eclipse
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
266 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 6 months ago

POTUS Donald Trump recently stated that, "Something's going to happen with Iran very soon..." Since he's got a history of following through with what many perceive as threats, this situation has great potential for unsettling geopolitical stability. In this video, a clip of Trump making the very serious statement. I share some of my personal history on the subject, having had a revelation insight granted to me back in the 90s that had a fairly quick fulfillment - in part. As for the other part, which involves a war between the USA and Iran, I've been waiting and watching for many years. What does this mean for the destiny of Iran - and of the USA? You should find this very interesting!


Also of interest is the upcoming lunar eclipse. This total lunar eclipse, known as a 'Blood Moon' due to its red appearance, will begin late in the night on March 13th. It will mostly occur March 14th, 2025 and be visible across the Western Hemisphere - really bracketing North America. This and similar celestial events typically raise concerns about apocalyptic events, even biblical events. Is this warranted?


Jesus commanded us to watch, and this season's items of note certainly qualify as things to watch!


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Daniel8BloodMoon.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
politicsprophecyeclipse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy