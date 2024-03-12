"AIR IN Aminor" (PURCELL) & "MISTRESS WINTER'S JUMP"(DOWNLAND) GUITAR RECORDING FOR SALE (EXCERPTS)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The full recording is available for purchase and sample listen here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/henry-purcell-john-dowland-baroque-renaissance-guitar
My full 1-hour CD (pictured in thumbnail) will be available soon on eBay. My other one-hour CDs & books can be found at my website: https://pianoguitarnoel.com/