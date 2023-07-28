It was the indifference of the former owner that helped her find herself, beautiful and happy

Pitiful Animal





July 28, 2023





I didn't know how long he lived like this

He was just skin and bones and was extremely malnourished because of hunger.

Many people were indifferent to his life

They reduced his life little by little between heat, hunger, thirst, cold, and pain.

I needed to rescue him from the miserable life he was living.

Senna was feeling lonely and very hurt

His body and condition said it all.

He suffered a long time and staggered in the street in weakness.

I needed to find Senna a kind owner to restore his life

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

