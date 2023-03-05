Stew Peters: 2.5 MILLION Excess US Deaths per MONTH! Gov Source. Vaxx Death Numbers.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaxx Death Numbers.FULL SHOW: NEW EPIDEMIC: People DROPPING DEAD From VAXX! So MANY DEATHS: Media Can No Longer HIDE TRUTH! March 2023. https://rumble.com/v2beoey-new-epidemic-people-dropping-dead-from-vaxx-so-many-deaths-media-can-no-lon.html
AND Mirrored:
https://www.brighteon.com/3c45c6e9-e5da-421c-b4fa-e159f0f4dfed
"Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is back with Stew to report that as deaths soar the mainstream media can no longer conceal the truth about the deadly vaccines!"