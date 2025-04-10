Russian lawmakers, Orthodox clergy, and state media figures are rallying around a new internal enemy: Satanism. Senior Duma officials claim the West is funding satanic cults and destructive ideologies to corrode Russia’s Christian heritage. Defense Committee chair Andrei Kartapolov said Satanists are part of “a form of warfare waged by the united West.” A prayer session opened a Moscow hearing on banning “infernal” movements, and TV presenter Anna Shafran even accused Ukraine of trying to weaponize satanic groups. Parliamentarians urged the Kremlin to label these groups extremists—just as it did with the international LGBT movement in 2023.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/10/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/apr-10-2025-russian-officials-unite-to-stop-western-satanic-infiltrators





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.

https://trunews4gold.com/





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf