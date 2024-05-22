432 Hz music latin classic guitar Astor Piazzolla ad Herrazio Ferrer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
432 Hz music latin classic guitar Astor Piazzolla ad Herazio Ferrer
pic is from the guitarist, film maker and philosopher Max Igan :
https://rumble.com/c/TheCrowhouseOfficial https://rumble.com/v4v3o0c-the-truth-that-nobody-wants-to-hear.html Übungsstück 432 Hz classic latin music Chicolin de Batchin Astor Piazolla and Horazio Ferrer
I am currently modifying part 2 of the piece.
You can hear it also on the book and CD from Michael Langer in "Saitenwege nach Südamerika 1"
GAZA THink about the little childs in Gaza !!!!!
This beautiful waltz-tango was written by Astor Piazzolla
(music) and Horacio Ferrer (lyrics). Together with Balada Para Un Loco, it is
the most famous that they composed together.
Chiquilin
de Bachin (The Little Boy in the Bachin) is the story of a little boy
little boy who goes shopping at the Cafè Bachin in Buenos Aires. At one
Piazzolla and Ferrer sit at one of the tables and enjoy their meal together
with good friends.
The encounter with this little boy became the inspiration
the inspiration for this song. The themes of the text are poverty,
grief, longing and shame. The boy's shame for his own situation
situation and his own mother, and our shame for not doing more for these children.
for these children.
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
Dieser schöne Walzer-Tango stammt aus der Feder von Astor Piazzolla (Musik) und Horacio Ferrer (Text). Zusammen mit Balada Para Un Loco ist er der bekannteste, den sie gemeinsam komponiert haben.
Chiquilin de Bachin (Der kleine Junge im Bachin) ist die Geschichte über einen kleinen Jungen, der im Cafè Bachin in Buenos Aires einkauft. An einem der Tische sitzen Piazzolla und Ferrer und genießen ihr Essen zusammen mit guten Freunden.
Die Begegnung mit diesem kleinen Jungen wurde zur Inspiration für dieses Lied. Die Themen des Textes sind Armut, Trauer, Sehnsucht und Scham. Die Scham des Jungen für seine eigene Situation und seine eigene Mutter, und unsere Scham, weil wir nicht mehr für diese Kinder tun.
Text
Por las noches, cara sucia
De angelito con bluyín
Vende rosas por las mesas
Del boliche de Bachín
Si la luna brilla
Sobre la parrilla
Come luna y pan de hollín
Cada día en su tristeza
Que no quiere amanecer
Lo madruga un seis de enero
Con la estrella del revés
Y tres reyes gatos
Roban sus zapatos
Uno izquierdo y el otro también
Chiquilín
Dame un ramo de voz
Así salgo a vender
Mis vergüenzas en flor
Baleáme con tres rosas
Que duelan a cuenta
Del hambre que no te entendí
Chiquilín
Cuando el sol pone a los pibes
Delantales de aprender
él aprende cuánto cero
Le quedaba por saber
Y a su madre mira
Yira que te yira,
Pero no la quiere ver
Cada día, en la basura
Con un pan y un tallarín
Se fabrica un barrilete
Para irse y sigue aquí
Es un hombre extraño
Niño de mil años
Que por dentro le enreda el piolín
Chiquilín
Dame un ramo de voz
Así salgo a vender
Mis vergüenzas en flor
Baleáme con tres rosas
Que duelan a cuenta
Del hambre que no te entendí
Chiquilín de Bachín
https://www.brighteon.com/559fcbcb-79eb-42e7-9907-a2fbc1885de2
