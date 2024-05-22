432 Hz music latin classic guitar Astor Piazzolla ad Herrazio Ferrer

432 Hz music latin classic guitar Astor Piazzolla ad Herazio Ferrer

I am currently modifying part 2 of the piece.

You can hear it also on the book and CD from Michael Langer in "Saitenwege nach Südamerika 1"

This beautiful waltz-tango was written by Astor Piazzolla

(music) and Horacio Ferrer (lyrics). Together with Balada Para Un Loco, it is

the most famous that they composed together.

Chiquilin

de Bachin (The Little Boy in the Bachin) is the story of a little boy

little boy who goes shopping at the Cafè Bachin in Buenos Aires. At one

Piazzolla and Ferrer sit at one of the tables and enjoy their meal together

with good friends.

The encounter with this little boy became the inspiration

the inspiration for this song. The themes of the text are poverty,

grief, longing and shame. The boy's shame for his own situation

situation and his own mother, and our shame for not doing more for these children.

for these children.



Dieser schöne Walzer-Tango stammt aus der Feder von Astor Piazzolla (Musik) und Horacio Ferrer (Text). Zusammen mit Balada Para Un Loco ist er der bekannteste, den sie gemeinsam komponiert haben.

Chiquilin de Bachin (Der kleine Junge im Bachin) ist die Geschichte über einen kleinen Jungen, der im Cafè Bachin in Buenos Aires einkauft. An einem der Tische sitzen Piazzolla und Ferrer und genießen ihr Essen zusammen mit guten Freunden.

Die Begegnung mit diesem kleinen Jungen wurde zur Inspiration für dieses Lied. Die Themen des Textes sind Armut, Trauer, Sehnsucht und Scham. Die Scham des Jungen für seine eigene Situation und seine eigene Mutter, und unsere Scham, weil wir nicht mehr für diese Kinder tun.









Text

Por las noches, cara sucia

De angelito con bluyín

Vende rosas por las mesas

Del boliche de Bachín





Si la luna brilla

Sobre la parrilla

Come luna y pan de hollín





Cada día en su tristeza

Que no quiere amanecer

Lo madruga un seis de enero

Con la estrella del revés

Y tres reyes gatos

Roban sus zapatos

Uno izquierdo y el otro también





Chiquilín

Dame un ramo de voz

Así salgo a vender

Mis vergüenzas en flor





Baleáme con tres rosas

Que duelan a cuenta

Del hambre que no te entendí

Chiquilín





Cuando el sol pone a los pibes

Delantales de aprender

él aprende cuánto cero

Le quedaba por saber

Y a su madre mira

Yira que te yira,

Pero no la quiere ver

Cada día, en la basura

Con un pan y un tallarín

Se fabrica un barrilete

Para irse y sigue aquí

Es un hombre extraño

Niño de mil años

Que por dentro le enreda el piolín

Chiquilín

Dame un ramo de voz

Así salgo a vender

Mis vergüenzas en flor

Baleáme con tres rosas

Que duelan a cuenta

Del hambre que no te entendí

Chiquilín de Bachín

























