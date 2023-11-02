Dead Israeli soldiers and US Marines transported by helicopter out of Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
17 Israeli Zionist soldiers and 26 US Delta Marines who died at the hands of Palestinian Hamas fighters were transported by helicopter out of Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam Brigade also destroyed several tanks in the faculty of Agriculture in the battle at Beit Hanoun.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY