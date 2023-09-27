Mike Davis shares his theory on the timing of Sen. Menendez’s indictment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mike Davis shares his theory on the timing of Sen. Menendez’s indictmentArticle III Project Founder and President Mike Davis says he believes the political push behind indicting Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) for bribery and corruption is punishment for the Congressman opposing “the Obama-Biden policy of cozying up to Iran.” “If taking bribes from foreign governments is disqualifying and should get you thrown in prison, why is President Biden sitting in the White House right now?” Davis questions.