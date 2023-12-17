https://gettr.com/post/p2woizna228

【 #AMFEST2023 】 12/16/2023 Joseph Yang, founder of The Conservative Seoul Show: The CCP has taken over the U.S. through internal infiltration! The CCP has taken out the education system and U.S. businesses and is using drugs, COVID vaccines, and other means to kill people. It is absolutely necessary for the US to decouple from Communist China! Aila Wang: We have a lot of insider traitors who have sold their souls to the communists today, causing an empowered CCP to invade America.#NFSC #TakedowntheCCP #infiltration #decoupling

【 #凤凰城烽火行动 】 12/16/2023 The Conservative Seoul Show创始人约瑟夫·杨：中共通过内部渗透拿下了美国的教育系统，摧毁美国的企业，用毒品和疫苗等各种手段让人们死于非命。美国绝对有必要与中共国脱钩！小飞象：我们目睹正因许多内奸向共产主义出卖自己的灵魂而导致一个强大的中共得以入侵美国。#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #渗透 #脱钩

