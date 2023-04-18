Retail Apocalypse!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thank you If you can, please support my channel by buying me a cup of coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rudykreporu
Please support this channel by visiting my affiliate link.
Protect yourself and your family from an EMP attack or possible grid damage from a nuclear attack with the EMP shield. Installs in your car in minutes and will protect your car from these events, guaranteeing your mobility.
Please support this channel by visiting EMP Shield:
https://www.empshield.com/link/rcao28m/