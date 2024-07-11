CHP Talks: Granny-Margaret Mackay—Seeking Truth and Justice for the Coutts Prisoners

July 11, 2024: My guest this week is Margaret Mackay, well known across social media as Granny-Margaret Mackay. Margaret is a lover of Truth and Freedom and has done much over the past two years to raise awareness of the plight of the four men arrested and imprisoned on dubious charges of conspiracy during the 2022 protest at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta. Two of the four men have been released, but the other two—Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert are still in remand custody where they have been held for over 877 days. They are now on trial and Margaret has been in the Lethbridge courtroom witnessing proceedings every day, along with many other friends and supporters. In this conversation, she briefly tells the story of the arrest of these men as well as how she got involved and her spiritual journey to faith.

