Quo Vadis









May 22, 2023









In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for May 21, 2023.









I BLESS EACH ONE IN PARTICULAR AND INVITE YOU TO BE MORE OF MY DIVINE SON, ADORING HIM IN SPIRIT AND TRUTH.









Pray, and be testimonies of those prayers.









Dear children, you need to delve into relationship with My Divine Son.









Without being a child of moments, they must become children who worship My Divine Son in every work or act.









FACED WITH THE TRULY ALARMING MOMENTS FOR THIS GENERATION, I INVITE YOU TO MEET AGAIN INWARDLY, RENEWING THAT UNION WITH THE FATHER'S HOUSE, CONSECRATING YOURSELF TO THE HOLY SPIRIT AND BEING MEEK AND HUMBLE AT HEART.









You hear about events that occur on other continents or in other countries not so far from where you live and think that nothing will happen to you.









Where so much security for the human creature to call itself sin-free?









Humanity is purified and that purification is joined by the sun, the moon and the elements, calling on the human creature to reconsider and seek Divine Mercy at every moment.









Humanity suffers greatly:









The water of the seas rises and penetrates the Earth.









Volcanoes wake up and the Earth's climate varies more.









The human creature is the cause of great mistakes that they cannot stop, causing serious damage to humanity.









Children:









I KEEP THEM WITHIN MY IMMACULATE HEART, PROTECTING THEM FROM EVIL.









EACH ONE USES FREE WILL TO ACCEPT TO LIVE IN MY HEART OR NOT...









My Divine Son defends you from so much evil that is lurking the Earth...









My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel and His Legions are waiting for the call of each of you to help you so that you do not fall.









THESE ARE DIFFICULT MOMENTS FOR HUMANITY; MOMENTS OF CONFUSION in which, if you remain firm, you will continue to be faithful to My Divine Son.









NOT EVERYTHING IS PAIN!: from the trials the true heroes of My Divine Son are born.









As the Mother of humanity, I help you, I protect you.









THEY WILL SEE ME AT THE TOP AND THEY WILL KNOW THAT I AM THEIR MOTHER.









I bless you.









Mother Mary.









Luz de María de Bonilla is a Catholic mystic, stigmatist, wife, mother, Third Order Augustinian, and prophet from Costa Rica, currently residing in Argentina.









It was on March 19, 1992, that the Blessed Mother began to speak regularly to Luz de María.









