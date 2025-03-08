BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Manufactured Crisis - HPV Hype & Horror (2018) - Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
873 followers
143 views • 6 months ago

A film by The Alliance for Natural Health, delves into the all too often ignored dark side of this unnecessary vaccine, interviewing families whose lives have been forever altered after their young daughters suffered life-threatening or lethal side effects following Gardasil vaccination. 

 

The pharmaceutical industry used faulty research, paid doctors and manipulated the media to push an unsafe vaccine onto the market. They used political pressure to force this vaccine onto the public, despite any demonstrable public threat. The result has been the devastation of many young girls’ lives. Through interviews with leading experts, victims, and our own analysis of the vaccines themselves, the Alliance for Natural Health uncovered a conspiracy of greed that is being perpetrated on families around the world. 


vaccinesgardasilhpvvaccinealuminuminfertilitycervarixmultiple sclerosishuman papilloma virusseizuresvaerschronic fatiguecervical cancerchronic fatigue syndromemenopauseadjuvantsaluminum adjuvantparalysisguillain barre syndromepancreatitisneurotoxictransverse myelitisanaphylaxisgastroparesisovarian dysfunction
