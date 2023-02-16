BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CAIN and ABEL, the First Brothers. Cain talked with Abel his brother, and, later in the field, Cain slew Abel. What was their conversation?
God wants us to know that Cain's heart was not right with God. Cain was trying to climb into heaven some other way than through the door, and that one is a ROBBER and a THIEF.

For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, please click this link, "Cain and Abel," on FaithfulLamb.com.

The intrinsically EVIL man vs the intrinsically GOOD man vs ADAM vs JESUS. Cain and Abel.

www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com

godforgivenesssinaccept jesusjesus savescain and abelthe demons are outevil or good
