Mass immigration is DESTROYING Canada's economy

Viral videos showing thousands of international students and temporary foreign workers lining up for minimum wage jobs across the country are spreading on social media as the videos expose in real time one of the most often repeated Trudeau government talking points about immigration – that Canada needs to fill a labour shortage. The reality is that Trudeau’s mass immigration experiment has failed. Canadians are getting poorer year-after-year and wages are stagnating. Homes aren’t being built and somehow, despite the influx of millions of workers, Canada still has a construction labour shortage.



Real per capita GDP is decreasing, young Canadians are being squeezed by the massive levels of immigration and the only people who seem to be winning out of all of this are large corporations who have an endless supply of temporary workers and international students ready to take on minimum wage jobs.



