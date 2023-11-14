Absolutely Unconstitutional

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is going to be a major scandal for Team [Bidan].
They are trying to rig another election — by balkanizing the electorate according to race.
Joe is not going to be the Dems’ nominee.
Gov. Brylcreem is not their savior.
RFK Jr. does far more damage to [Bidan] than he does to Donald Trump, but he’s a total lib.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 14 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3vomtg-a-massive-biden-family-coverup-ep.-2131-11142023.html