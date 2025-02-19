Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 19, 2025 – I’ve been LIGHT DEFICIENT for years… and you probably are too!

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Cancer Decoded stream





- Brighton Broadcast News Introduction and Feature Interview Announcement (0:00)

- Introduction to the Film "Unpacking the Lies" (1:02)

- Mike Adams' Music and Bright Learn Video on Health and Light (2:2- 1)

- The Importance of Light for Healing and Personal Experience with - Light Therapy (3:25)

- Elon Musk's Announcement of Grok 3.0 and AI Industry Critique (7:33)

- Elon Musk's Doge Dividend Proposal and Economic Stimulation Ideas (13:28)

- Special Report on Enoch AI Model and Domain Adaptation Explanation (18:15)

- Brighton AI Model's Capabilities and Future Plans (24:23)

- Top Priorities for RFK Jr as Head of HHS (30:32)

- Further Suggestions for RFK Jr and the Need for Realism (42:27)

- Special Report on Financial Fraud and the Role of Gold (46:17)

- Bright Learn Video on "Health and Light" by John Nash Otto (1:14:10)

- Light Pollution and Health Issues (1:18:36)

- Introduction to Natural News and Sponsors (1:21:32)

- Product Promotion and Personal Anecdotes (1:25:30)

- Introduction to Jonathan Otto and Cancer Decoded (1:28:55)

- Light Therapy and Cancer Treatment (1:31:06)

- Clinical Studies and Red Light Therapy (1:35:22)

- Challenges in Modern Medicine and Light Therapy (1:45:06)

- Bonus Content and Resources in Cancer Decoded (1:49:08)

- Light Therapy Devices and Personal Health (1:54:29)

- The Role of Light in Healing and Prevention (1:56:26)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:09:22)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/