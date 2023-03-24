BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sirian and Dragon Light Language Activation, Reversing Alien Tech & Planetary Modification
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
4 views • 03/24/2023

This was a fascinating RoundTable discussion hosted by Rex of Leak Projects,with Lightstar, Indigo Angel, and Pink Bella Aloha. We cover a lot of topics

in here including Alien Technology, Planetary Grids, Starseeds, Andromeda

Galaxy, Monetary Systems, Timelines, and so much more! 🌟 Plus, I transmitted

BOTH a POWERFUL SIRIAN AND DRAGON CODE Light Language Activation that is

included as well...so get your "Sirius Dragon" on! LOL! 😉 Join us for much

more at our Starseed Expansion Course with details below. Enjoy! Galactic Love

to All! 💜 Lightstar ⏳ SPECIAL OFFER COUPON: Starseed Expansion & Advanced

Levels of Consciousness $44 OFF CODE “leakproject44” 4 Days 20 Hours of

Galactic Activation with Indigo Angel222 , Pink Bella Aloha & Lightstar NOW IS

THE TIME! Don't wait until the last moment, as there are LIMITED SPACES

available! ⏱️ 👽✨ STARSEED EXPANSION 👽✨ AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF CONSCIOUSNESS

COURSE. Learn more about the class content and the galactivations, upgrades,

clearings, and activation that you will all receive from this stellar course!

Look forward to seeing you there! 💛 Lightstar 🏫 DETAILS & VIEW FULL COURSE

OUTLINE https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN STARSEED

EXPANSION COURSE https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... 10 LIVE CALLS THAT

INCLUDE 20 HOURS OF CONTENT: ~ 6 Galactic Classes ~ 3 Galactic Activations ~ 1

Panel Discussion Q&A; WHO'S TEACHING: @IndigoAngel @AlohaPinkBella888

@Lightstarcreations WHEN: March 31, April 1, April 2, April 3 2023 WHERE:

ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR CLASSES Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 2ND EDITION

MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



CSID: 87ac356a19385d41



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
