Memorial Day | A Special Veteran Call-In Edition of the War Room As Clay Clark Guest Hosts for Owen Shroyer

Watch the Original Broadcast Today HERE: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6473f4e168e61792de762738

What is Marburg virus disease? Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever that affects people and non-human primates. - READ - https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/marburg/index.html

What does a “severe hemorrhagic fever” mean? The term “viral hemorrhagic fever” refers to a condition that affects many organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body's ability to function on its own. Symptoms of this type of condition can vary but often include bleeding, or hemorrhaging. - READ - https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/about.html#:~:text=The%20term%20%E2%80%9Cviral%20hemorrhagic%20fever,often%20include%20bleeding%2C%20or%20hemorrhaging.

Supporting Facts / Patents:

Patent: WO2020160397 - METHODS OF PREPARING LIPID NANOPARTICLES - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397

Patent: Systems and methods for injectable devices - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en

US-9539210-B2 - Vaccine nanotechnology - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-9539210-B2

Patent: US6506148B2 | Why Does A Patent for Nervous System Manipulation By Electromagnetic Fields from Monitors Exist? - https://patents.google.com/patent/US6506148B2/en

Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en

Graphene-Based Sensors for Human Health Monitoring - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6580932/

Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber Creates U.S. Patent for Using 5G radiation to Vibrate Corona Virus Particles from Preset Nanotubule Containers.

READ – https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en

What Is An ePCR? READ – https://www.ems1.com/ems-products/epcr-electronic-patient-care-reporting/

What Are Crystal Oscillators?

READ – https://www.vyrian.com/how-crystal-oscillators-meet-requirements-for-5g-networks/

READ – https://www.ndk.com/en/products/purpose/5g/pdf/c_NH9070WD_e.pdf

What Will Patent #US-201-202-509-48A-1 Be Used For? System and Method for Biometric Identification using Ultraviolet (UV) Image Data - READ – https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120250948A1/en

Luciferase-Based Biosensors in the Era of the COVID-19 Pandemic

READ – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370122/

On December 9, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar issued a new notice of declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act (the Declaration) to provide limited immunity for activities related to countermeasures against marburgvirus and/or Marburg - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures

https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/specificlawsregulations.html

Notice of Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Countermeasures Against Marburgvirus and/or Marburg Disease - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures -

“From 1975-2014, there have been 10 reported outbreaks of Marburg disease, and all but one of these outbreaks had an apparent or suspected origin in Africa. These outbreaks have resulted in a total of 435 reported human cases of Marburg disease and 366 deaths among those reported cases; a case fatality rate of approximately of 84%.” - https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures

Learn More About CONOP 8888 Plan Today At: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CONOP_8888

Learn More About the CONOP 8888 Plan Today: https://archive.org/stream/CONPLAN8888/CONPLAN-8888_djvu.txt

Amazon wrote a zombie apocalypse clause into its terms of service and here's why - https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2016/02/10/amazon-adds-zombie-apocalypse-disclaimer-new-video-game-engine-terms/80183780/